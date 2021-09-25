Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PD stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

