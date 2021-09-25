Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 17,150 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 4.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.