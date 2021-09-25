Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $600,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.