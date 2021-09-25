Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 923 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.23 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

