Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 727,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360,540 shares of company stock worth $9,466,450. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

