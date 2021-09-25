Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $687,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

