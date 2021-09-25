Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $917,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $122.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.