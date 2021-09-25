Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of FMHI opened at $56.14 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

