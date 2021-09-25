Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day moving average is $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.