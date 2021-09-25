Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

