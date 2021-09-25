Insights Network Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Insights Network has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,348,310 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

