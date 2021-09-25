Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of ITRG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $137.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

