Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

