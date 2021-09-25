Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $274.63

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.63 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 302.90 ($3.96). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.94), with a volume of 1,320,004 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.17.

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

