Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. Invitae has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

