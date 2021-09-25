iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $271.45

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.45 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.84). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 186,149 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOM shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The company has a market cap of £238.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.45.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

