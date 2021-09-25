IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in IQVIA by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 302,264 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $261.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.41. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.03 and a 1 year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

