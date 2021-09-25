IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IRadimed alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRMD. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. IRadimed has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.15 million, a PE ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,097 shares of company stock worth $2,773,549. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRadimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.