iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

