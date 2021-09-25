iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.433 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 31.96% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $3,304,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

