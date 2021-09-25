iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.433 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 31.96% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $3,304,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

