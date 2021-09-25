iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.433 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

