iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

