iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Cut by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. 2,494,270 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53.

