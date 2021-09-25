iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.319 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ESGU stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $684,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.