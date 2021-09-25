iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SUSL stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.