iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

