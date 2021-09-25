iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,097,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,150,000.

FALN stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

