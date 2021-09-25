iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Reduced by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391,547 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. 6,781,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,229. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.