iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.15

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.15 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 245118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

