iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:IMCV)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

