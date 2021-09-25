iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.48

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 23090209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

