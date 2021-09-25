iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,955. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

