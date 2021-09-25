Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $51.31 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BHP Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 43,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

