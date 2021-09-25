Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Arch Resources stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

