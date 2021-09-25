Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.91.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$43.81 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

