Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

