JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

ROYMY stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

