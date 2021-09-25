JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 54.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $100.46 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

