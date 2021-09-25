JustInvest LLC Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.16.

TYL opened at $482.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.20 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.