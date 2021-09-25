JustInvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

