JustInvest LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 121.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 358.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.