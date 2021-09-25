JustInvest LLC Purchases New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Middleby by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.