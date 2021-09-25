JustInvest LLC Sells 215 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

