JustInvest LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $489.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

