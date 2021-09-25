Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kadmon by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 1,192,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 860,349 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

