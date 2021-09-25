Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.07 million and $79,064.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00070260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00106018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.30 or 1.00011570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.37 or 0.06723765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.56 or 0.00761326 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.