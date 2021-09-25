KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

CHRW stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

