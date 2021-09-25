Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Europe

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.95.
Shares of KHTRF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.64.
About Knight Therapeutics
