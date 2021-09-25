Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Europe

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.95.

Shares of KHTRF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

