KoHo Chain (KHC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. KoHo Chain has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $18,536.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00141577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.54 or 0.99806385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.48 or 0.06805373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00770099 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

